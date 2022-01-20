Sarina Isa wants NAB action against Farogh Naseem, Shahzad Akber

ISLAMABAD: Supreme Court judge Justice Qazi Faez Isa’s wife, Sarina Isa, has written a letter to chairman National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on Wednesday demanding legal action against Federal Minister for Law Farogh Naseem and Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Accountability Shahzad Akbar, Geo News reported.

In the letter, Sarina Isa stated that law minister Farogh Naseem, in a bid to save himself, had taken illegal action and his act comes under section 9(A) of the NAB ordinance.

Farogh Naseem had made illegal amendments to Section 216 of the Income Tax Ordinance through the Finance (Supplementary) Bill, 2021, in an attempt tosave himself and exceed his powers, she said.

"Section 216 of the Income Tax Ordinance states that tax records ‘shall be confidential’ and if these are accessed (other than by income tax officers) anyone doing so commits a criminal offence. Gentlemen, when you accessed my tax records you broke the law. In my review application submitted to the Supreme Court, I protested against this violation of the law and requested that action be taken. My review was accepted; detailed reasons are awaited. Apprehending that your careers would end and you would face criminal prosecution you proposed an amendment to the existing law", she said in the letter.

She demanded chairman NAB to take action against Naseem and Akbar as well as the former attorney general Anwar Mansoor. "I am hopeful that you will take action against those people mentioned in my letter," Sarina Isa wrote.

Minister for Law Farogh Naseem and Shahzad Akbar said, "Today we have received a letter by Ms Sarina Isa dated 17 January, 2022, wherein she has as usual leveled baseless, fake and mala fide allegations against me. We are of the view that apart from the allegations in the said letter being totally false, the letter has been written for an ulterior motive so as to take advantage in any pending or future litigation, with a view to escape accountability and elude the rigours of law.

We are of the considered view that we have enough tolerated the non-sensical allegations by the lady and those behind her, and have decided to issue an appropriate defamation notice and take them to the court of law for loss and damage to our reputation, which has, inter alia, been occasioned through the letter in question."

2. The frivolity of the lady and her cohorts can also be appreciated from the letter dated 31st December, 2021, which she has written to the bureaucracy, wherein out of context she has made concocted and false references to the undersigned and others. The mala fides orchestrated by the lady and persons behind her, have to logically stop; therefore, rights are reserved.