Awards distributed among best workers of AKF

Islamabad : Under the Human Resource Department of Al-Khidmat Foundation Pakistan, the ceremony was held to distribute awards among the Al-Khidmat workers, who performed exceptionally, well during 2020-21.
The ceremony was held at the Al-Khidmat Complex. Shoaib Hashmi of the media relations department and Tariq Waheed from Al-Khidmat Health Foundation got the overall best performance worker award of 2020.
Likewise, the best performance award for 2021 was awarded to Farhan Khalid from Social Services Programme and Hafiz Tahir Kamran from Health Foundation. Meanwhile, performance awards were also given to first, second, and third position holders of the different programmes and departments of Al-Khidmat Foundation Pakistan.
