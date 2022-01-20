‘Varsities best forums to promote Prophet’s (PBUH) teachings’

Islamabad : National Rehmatulil Alameen Authority chairman Ejaz Akram met International Islamic University president Dr Hathal Homoud Alotaibi on the new campus of the university here on Tuesday.

During the meeting, the role of educational institutions in promoting teachings of Prophet Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him) and the importance of research in light of Seerah were discussed.

The IIU president apprised the chairman of the authority about the university's role in promotion of Islamic research and values in the form of collaborations, research and training.

He briefed him about the research and training projects at constituent units of the university as well as he also told about the service of the scholars of the university. Ejaz Akram said universities were vital institutions to promote the teachings of the Holy Prophet (Peace Be Upon Him) in society.

"The universities must conduct research regarding the true message of Islam in light of the teachings of Holy Prophet (Peace Be Upon Him)," he said.