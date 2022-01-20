District competitions of Punjab Talent Hunt begins

Rawalpindi : Punjab is a land of art and culture where culture has always flourished. The colors of Punjabi, Saraiki, Potohari and Balochi culture are prominent in Punjab. With the efforts of Chief Minister Punjab, Talent Hunt Program 2022 is an important step for the promotion of arts and culture.
These views were expressed by Principal Post Graduate College Attock Professor Majid Waheed Bhatti on the occasion of organizing the first phase of district level competitions of Punjab Talent Hunt 2022. In the first phase, a large number of young people participated in singing, painting and short story writing competitions.
Director Punjab Arts Council Rawalpindi Waqar Ahmad said that Punjab Talent is a unique program of its kind which is bringing a special image of Punjab and Pakistan to the world. He said that the purpose of the Talent Hunt program is to motivate the youth as the future of Pakistan is connected with these youth. In the competitions held at Government Post Graduate College, Attock, Hubble, Robin Gulzar and Muhammad Usman won first, second and third positions in singing competitions.
In the painting competition, Muqaddas Nazir came first, while Um-e-Salma came second and Shamsa Kanwal remained third. In the short story writing competition, Noman Younis won the first prize, while Azma Parveen came second and Abdul Rafay got third position.
