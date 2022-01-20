‘Elimination of land-grabbers on priority’

Islamabad: Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Muhammad Ahsan Younas has said that elimination of land grabbing mafia from the city is our top priority.

He said while listening public complaints during Open Court (khuli kutcheri) held at Central Police Office.

The IGP said that Islamabad police is taking all out efforts to secure the lives and property of the citizens. While listening greivances of citizens during Open Court, he said that its our prime responsibility to resolve public issues on priority and purely on merit.

He strictly directed all zonal officers to take timely and strict action against land grabbers as well as drug suppliers. “No one would be allowed to ruin the precious lives of our young generation " he added.

The IGP listened the problems of the citizens and directed to the concerned officers to resolve them on priority and report in the given time frame adding that that positive image of policemen should be ensured before them through unbiased approach towards anyone.

The IGP hoped that interaction during open courts would help to promote friendly policing. Such interaction with citizens are aimed to promote community policing, resolve the issues of people at their door steps through merit and curb activities of anti-social elements, he added.