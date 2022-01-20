Man ‘who clashed with drug peddlers’ gunned down in Manghopir

A man was shot dead by alleged drug peddlers inside a house in Manghopir on Wednesday. In the meantime, three others, including a prayer leader, were wounded for offering resistance during mugging attempts in parts of the city.

According to the police, the incident took place at a house located in Pakhtunabad within the limits of the Manghopir police station where the suspects barged into a house and escaped after shooting 40-year-old Zar Nawaz Khan, son of Nawaz Khan.

The man, who was shot multiple times, died on the spot. His body was shifted to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital for an autopsy. The victim’s uncle, Saeed Zaib, told police that drug peddlers operating in the area were behind the ncident. Zaib added that the victim had a clash with the drug peddlers as he attempted to stop them from selling drugs in the area.

The victim’s uncle also stated that his son Kamran had also been killed by the drug peddlers about two years ago and their gang had attacked his house multiple times in the past. He explained that an application was also submitted at the Manghopir police station about the threats and firing incidents by the suspects and his son’s murder case was also registered at the Manghopir police station.

Meanwhile, the police said a man, Farhan, was behind the incident who had been declared an absconder by an anti-terrorism court. They added that the suspect was also involved in attacks on cops. According to police, once, the suspect’s wife also opened fire on cops, injuring a police constable, when a police team conducted a raid at his residence to arrest him. Later, the police arrested the suspect’s wife and mother but both of them got bail.

Separately, 57-year-old Adil, son of Rafiq, was shot and injured over offering resistance during a mugging bid near Sakhi Hassan Chowrangi within the jurisdiction of the Shahrah-e-Noor Jahan police station. He was taken to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital.

A case has been registered and investigations are under way. In another incident, a prayer leader, Bashir Ahmed, son of Taj Muhammad, suffered bullet injuries after he offered resistance during a mugging attempt in the Gulshan-e-Maymar area. He was transported to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital.

Meanwhile, 35-year-old Raees was stabbed and injured during a mugging bid within the PIB Colony police’s remits. He was taken to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre (JPMC). Further investigations are under way.

In another incident, a security guard, Chandar, 22, was wounded after he accidentally discharged his gun within the limits of the Ferozabad police station. He was shifted to the JPMC.