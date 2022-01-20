CNIC detail on air tickets mandated

KARACHI: Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority (PCAA) on Wednesday told commercial airlines to make it mandatory for passengers to have the Computerised National Identity Card (CNIC) number on their tickets for domestic travel with immediate effect.
“Passengers of age 18 years and above booking tickets for domestic air travel must provide their CNIC number and the same should be printed on the passenger ticket,” read a PCAA handout.
The aviation authority directed all airlines to ensure that passengers must provide a CNIC number while booking tickets directly from the airline offices, online booking, or booking through a travelling agency. The same CNIC number should be mentioned on the ticket of each passenger, it added.
