Thursday January 20, 2022
Lahore

Vaccination centre reopened

January 20, 2022

LAHORE:Following the chief minister's directives, COVID-19 Vaccination Centre was reopened at Arfa Software Technology Park (ASTP) for the employees of Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB), tenants of ASTP and their families here Wednesday.

