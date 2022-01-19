 
Wednesday January 19, 2022
PSA event from February 26

January 19, 2022

KARACHI: Professional Squash Association has allotted Pakistan a $5000 international event.

The PSF Squash Circuit 1 is to be held at Mushaf Squash Complex from February 26 to March 1. The draw is of 16 places including 8 seeds and 1 wildcard.

