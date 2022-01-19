Pakistan overwhelm Zimbabwe by 115 runs

ISLAMABAD: Wicketkeeper-batsman Haseebullah Khan (135) put on the highest score of the Under-19 World Cup so far as Pakistan overwhelmed Zimbabwe by 115 runs in their opening match at Diego Martin (Trinidad).

Pakistan amassed 315-9 and then courtesy to some attacking pace bowling by giant-figure Awais Ali (6-56), the Greenshirts restricted Zimbabwe to 200.

Opener Haseebullah was the star of the match striking four sixes and ten fours during his 155 balls knock. He and Irfan Khan combined for a 192-run third-wicket partnership.

Irfan was forced to go for 81 from 77 balls, including eight fours, after being caught by David Bennett off the bowling of Mcgini Dube.

Zimbabwe continued the fightback, led by right-arm seamer Alex Falao, who took the wicket of Haseebullah on his way to 5-58 as Pakistan ended with 315 for nine.

The Chevrons had already produced a score higher than this against Papua New Guinea in their opening game of Group C but faltered in this chase.

Matthew Welch and Steven Saul combined at the top of the order to put on 34 for the first wicket. The next six wickets fell for 77 runs before a timely partnership of 83 runs between Bennett and Mataranyika gave Zimbabwe a glimmer of hope.

But with Bennett’s dismissal they were left needing 121 runs with only 58 balls remaining, Mataranyika followed his partner back to the hutch two balls later before the final wicket of Mcgini Dube fell to hand Pakistan a convincing 115-run victory.