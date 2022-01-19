This refers to the news report ‘Tarin urges defaulters to file taxes before govt approaches them’ (January 7). It was reported that Finance Minister Shaukat Tarin said that there was no way out – if the country wanted to develop, there was a need to enhance revenue collection. It is true that doing so is imperative for the prosperity of the country. Fair and honest tax returns should be filed by all public servants, military personnel, judges, etc. The FBR should also be encouraged to simplify the process of filing tax returns. Non-filers should be penalised. If someone doesn’t file his/her taxes, his/her CNIC card and related services should be frozen. The country is crying out to each and every citizen. There is no denying that if those in power do not discharge their tax obligation with honesty and sincerity, ordinary people will follow suit.
Abbas R Siddiqi
Lahore
