Rain likely

LAHORE: Partly cloudy weather with cold conditions continued to prevail in the city here on Tuesday while Met office predicted cloudy weather with chances of scattered rain during the next 24 hours in the provincial capital. Met officials said a westerly wave was likely to enter northwestern Balochistan from today night and likely to grip upper parts of the country.

They predicted that rain/snow was expected in northwest Balochistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, upper Punjab, Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir while dense Fog was likely to prevail in plain areas of Punjab and upper Sindh during morning and night hours. Tuesday’s lowest minimum temperature was recorded at Leh where mercury dropped down to -11°C while in Lahore it was 7.7°C and maximum was 13.5°C.