Survey declares Buzdar best CM

The Institute of Public Opinion (IPOR) has released a new survey about the respective performance of four chief ministers. According to the survey, Chief Minister Usman Buzdar is ahead of all the CMs in terms of three years of performance and majority of people have declared Usman Buzdar best CM.

About 45pc people of Punjab have named Usman Buzdar as the best chief minister followed by KPK CM Mahmood Khan while Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah was declared third and Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Abdul Qudoos Bizenjo clinched the fourth position.

Around 41pc people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa opined in endorsement of CM Mehmood Khan, 38pc of Sindh opined in favour of Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah while 32pc of Balochistan people opined I favour of Balochistan CM Abdul Qudoos Bizenjo. Majority of people opined in favour of Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar with regard to education, health and development. Around 86pc were satisfied with the measures taken by the government under the leadership of Usman Buzdar for improving educational standards. Around 80pc opined in favour of KPK government, 62pc supported the Balochistan government and 58pc showed their satisfaction over the steps taken by the Sindh government. The Punjab government has also expanded the provision of healthcare facilities as 72pc supported the steps taken by it. According to the survey, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government came second with 67pc, the Balochistan govt remained third with 56pc and the Sindh government clinched the fourth position with 53pc of people supporting it. In terms of development, 51 pc in Punjab were satisfied with the performance of Usman Buzdar. About 48pc in KPK, 43pc in Balochistan and 38pc in Sindh opined in favour of respective chief ministers in their provinces. Usman Buzdar remained prominent in terms of service delivery. About 61pc of Punjab people are satisfied with the steps taken by CM Usman Buzdar for improving service delivery in government departments. Around 69pc showed trust in KP govt while 54pc and 50 pc opined in favour of Balochistan and Sindh governments respectively.