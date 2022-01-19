First skills policy of Punjab to be introduced soon: minister

LAHORE: The Board of Director of Punjab Skills Development Authority (PSDA) Tuesday approved the proposed amendment draft of PSDA Act 2019.
The approval was given in the fourth Board of Directors meeting presided over by Provincial Minister for Industries and Commerce Mian Aslam Iqbal at PSDA office. MPA Sumaira Ahmed, Additional Secretary Industry and Commerce and Board members attended the meeting. The PSDA rules, regulations and registration were also approved in the meeting. The Board also approved regulations to give financial power to PSDA for implementation of development schemes.
