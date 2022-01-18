Sialkot tragedy: $100,000, first salary, given to Sri Lankan manager’s widow

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Political Communication Dr Shahbaz Gill Monday said that the first salary amounting to $1,667, committed by Rajco Industries for the next 10 years, had been transferred to the account of widow of Sri Lankan manager Priyantha Khumara. Prime Minister Imran Khan had announced payment of salary and funds to the widow, he tweeted. He said funds of $100,000 had also been transferred to the account of the widow of Sri Lankan manager.