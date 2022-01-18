Child Protection Bureau opens

LAHORE: Special Coordinator to Chief Minister Punjab and Chairperson Child Protection Welfare (CPWB) Bureau, Sarah Ahmad inaugurated Child Protection Bureau in Sahiwal on Monday.

Board members of CPWB, DC Sahiwal, civil society members and other notables of Sahiwal were also present on the occasion. The Child Protection Bureau Sahiwal has started its rescue and rehabilitation services for the destitute and neglected children of Sahiwal, she said, adding that boarding and lodging, healthcare and educational facilities would be provided to the children here as per the direction of Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar.

The chairperson CPWB informed that separate residential hostels for 200 boys and girls have been set up in Child Protection Bureau Sahiwal. It will provide rescue services 24/7 to the destitute and neglected children through Child Help Line 1121. The chairperson said that the scope of Child Protection Bureau would soon be extended to all the districts of Punjab.