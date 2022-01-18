Ramaphosa rebukes S African minister

Johannesburg: South African President Cyril Ramaphosa on Monday reprimanded a senior minister after she slammed the constitution and "mentally colonised" judges in a scathing attack that has fuelled speculation about new rivalries within the ruling party.
Tourism Minister Lindiwe Sisulu, daughter of revered anti-apartheid activists Walter and Albertina Sisulu, launched her extraordinary attack on both the judiciary and the constitution in opinion pieces on the Independent Online (IOL) news site in recent days.
