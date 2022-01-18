Powering economy

Industries are major contributors to the country’s economy, but to function efficiently, they need a regular supply of electricity. Since Pakistan’s independence, the country has been facing energy crises. In fact, every government has tried to introduce energy reforms and policies and establish power houses to curb the perpetual shortage – but to no avail. The country still faces extensive loadshedding. This has not only affected the industrial sector but also ordinary people.

Undoubtedly, one of the biggest reasons for the shortage is power theft. A number of industries and ordinary consumers do not pay bills and steal from power lines. The government should work to ensure that this theft is curbed and that electricity generation plants are set up.

Asadullah Brohi

Badin