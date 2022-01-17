Taliban forces pepper spray women protesters

KABUL: Taliban forces on Sunday fired pepper spray at a group of women protesters in Afghanistan´s capital demanding rights to work and education, three demonstrators told AFP.

Since seizing control of the country by force in August, the Taliban authorities have imposed creeping restrictions on Afghans, especially on women. Around 20 women gathered in front of Kabul University, chanting "equality and justice" and carried banners that read "Women´s rights, human rights", an AFP correspondent reported. The protest however was later dispersed by the Taliban fighters who arrived at the scene in several vehicles. "When we were near Kabul University three Taliban vehicles came, and fighters from one of the vehicles used pepper spray on us," said a protester.