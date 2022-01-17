Islamabad: The Floral Art Society (Magnolia Chapter) held a live meeting at a hotel featuring a programme titled, ‘Let’s learn a little more,’ says a press release. According to the requirements of the government and the hotel, the committee ensured SOP’s were followed.

The programme began with recitation of Quran and the usual brief business reports, followed by a senior member of the society, Mussarat Zain explaining one aspect of floral art, ‘Creativity through Craft,’ by using different kinds of wires, ribbons, dried and fresh plant materials, demonstrating in detail how these can be used to enhance an arrangement.

After her, president Farhana Azim spoke about ‘Design and its Elements,’ explaining how balance, texture, colour and depth can also enhance any arrangement and illustrated her point with step by step sketches on how these come together to make a prefect design. It was a learning experience, especially those who are still not proficient in the art.

The programme ended with the announcement that an E-book of the history of FASP is being compiled from data collected from all the six chapters of FAS (Floral Art Society) Pakistan. This will be launched during the celebration of 50 years of FASP in March, with Karachi as the venue. One could feel the excitement in the air as plans were set into motion – with lists of participants to be prepared; bookings to be done and other preparation made for the grand affair.