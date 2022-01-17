Govt finalises quick response plan for Murree in emergency

Rawalpindi ; Rawalpindi district administration, under a contingency plan, formulated to deal with any emergency during heavy rain and snowfall in Murree and finalised arrangements to control the entry of vehicles in Murree.

According to Deputy Commissioner (DC) Rawalpindi Muhammad Ali, a special plan has also been finalised to ensure quick and timely relief and rescue operations.

He said a contingency plan has been finalised to deal with any emergency, adding, although, natural calamities are beyond control the damages could be reduced through disaster management.

Two control rooms would be set up at the DC office, Rawalpindi and Assistant Commissioner Office, Murree for the next spell of rain and snowfall predicted for the next few days. The control rooms would work round the clock to give quick response to the complaints of the citizens and ensure that they were provided with the required assistance as well as complete guidance, he added.

The focal persons from all the departments concerned would perform their duties in the control rooms.

The DC further informed that during the winter season an Additional Deputy Commissioner and three Assistant Commissioners including AC Murree and AC Kahuta would be stationed in Murree.

According to the new plan, the main focus would be on snow removal operations and traffic management.

“There would be regulated entry during such spells and maximum of 8,000 vehicles would be allowed to enter Murree,” he said adding all the departments concerned especially the health department, have been directed to extend full cooperation to the rescue personnel in any emergency so that fast and effective response could be provided.

The DC who is also Chairman, District Disaster Management Authority, Rawalpindi informed that the entry of vehicles into Murree had been allowed but, maximum of 8,000 vehicles per day would be allowed entry from all entry points in normal weather conditions.

This limit would not be applicable to the residents of Murree, AJK, and official vehicles.

The City Police Officer, Rawalpindi, and CTO Rawalpindi along with National Highways and Motorway Police would depute adequate police personnel for accurate count of incoming and outgoing vehicles and maintain a database of the traffic count.

Meanwhile, the City Traffic Police (CT) Rawalpindi has issued a comprehensive traffic plan to facilitate the tourists visiting Murree.

According to the traffic police spokesman, not more than 8,000 vehicles will be allowed to enter in Murree. Tourists will be banned from entering from 5:00 p.m.to 5:00 a.m.

Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Rawalpindi Taimoor Khan said that according to plan, as many as 268 District Police personnel will perform special duties for the convenience of tourists including 03 DSPs, 20 Inspectors, 125 Traffic Wardens, 100 Traffic Assistants, and 20 District Police Tourist Guides.

He also said that Rawalpindi Police Radio Station 88.6 and Traffic Police and all the official pages will also provide awareness to the citizens about the severity of the weather and rush situation in Murree.

As many as 200 personnel of the Tourist Guide Force comprising District and City Traffic Police were operating to facilitate the tourists visiting Murree hill station.

According to the police spokesman, City Police Officer (CPO) Rawalpindi Sajid Kayani has assigned the force to help and facilitate the tourists.

The CPO said Rawal­pindi Police and district administration including the Tourist Guide Force were working together to help visitors in Murree. He urged that the tourists should contact 051-9269200 in case of any problem, emergency, or guidance.