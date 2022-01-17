Poultry training starts today

Rawalpindi: Poultry Research Institute (PRI) would start a week-long free poultry training programme at Murree Road, Shamsabad here from today (Monday). According to Senior Research Officer PRI, the training programme would continue till January 21 from 9 am to 1 pm.

Interested people have been asked to contact on 051-9292172 and take prospectus from the PRI office to apply for the course.