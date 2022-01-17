Poultry training starts today

Rawalpindi: Poultry Research Institute (PRI) would start a week-long free poultry training programme at Murree Road, Shamsabad here from today (Monday). According to Senior Research Officer PRI, the training programme would continue till January 21 from 9 am to 1 pm.
Interested people have been asked to contact on 051-9292172 and take prospectus from the PRI office to apply for the course.
Islamabad: Private laboratories have been asked to be ready to face action on not adopting the regulations and...
Rawalpindi: The Rawalpindi Police kick-started a crackdown against professional beggars and as many as 46 beggars have...
Rawalpindi : Police have arrested four accused for racing luxury cars and performing drifting on roads in the...
Islamabad : Ambassador of the European Union to Pakistan Androulla Kaminara delivered a lecture on the 'EU and its...
Islamabad: The number of volunteers registered for the Clean-up Campaign in Margalla Hills National Park has reached...
Islamabad: The office of the attorney general for Pakistan has declared that the law allows the Federal Investigation...
Comments