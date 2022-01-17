PHC seals 64 illegal treatment centres

LAHORE: The Punjab Healthcare Commission has sealed 64 backstreet treatment centres in 13 cities of the province during the last week.

A major action was taken in the City where the PHC enforcement teams raided 81 centres and sealed 10 illegal outlets. Cumulatively, the teams had visited 666 centres in 13 cities, and out of these, businesses had been found changed while the Commission would keep 401 treatment centres under surveillance. Also, 38 qualified physicians have started providing treatment facilities at an equal number of treatment facilities.

Among the major actions, eight outlets each in Pakpattan and Bahawalnagar, seven each in Rawalpindi and Hafizabad, Multan six and five in Gujranwala were closed down. In Lahore, Khurram Clinic, Asghar Jarrah, Smile Healthcare Centre, Ali X-Ray Centre, Punjab Dental Clinic, Ali Digital Lab, Farooq Dental Clinic, Zulfiqar Dandansaaz, Siddique Dental Clinic and Sufyan Dental Clinic were sealed.

The PHC spokesperson said that so far the Commission had raided over 117,000 treatment centres, and sealed 35,510 illegal business centres, while more than 28,000 centres have been changed.