Trump’s supporters hold rally

Florence, United States: Thousands of Donald Trump supporters gathered in Arizona on Sunday to hear a raft of speakers claim the 2020 US election was stolen, with the former president expected to take to the stage as the headline act.

Some of the faithful arrived in the area days in advance from as far away as Florida or Texas, with the first person joining the line at 10:00 pm Saturday. Flags proclaiming "Trump 2020" and "Trump 2024" fluttered in the desert wind, as chants of "Let’s Go, Brandon" erupted from good-natured supporters, many of whom were in a party mood.