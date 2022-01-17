Seven decades

According to the Economist, Pakistan is the world’s fourth most expensive country. At the same time, 5.4 percent of the country’s population is currently living below the poverty line. Here, many questions arise: why is it that since 1947 the country has consistently been called ‘underdeveloped’ or ‘developing’? In 74 years, why are we still struggling? The country’s literacy rate is low, society is divided into hugely disparate classes and people have become indifferent to others.

We can only make Pakistan better if we work to improve all the various areas that need work. Education should be improved, class disparity should be curtailed and respect for people should not be based on class.

Inayatullah Chandio

Mehar