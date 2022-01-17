Seven decades

According to the Economist, Pakistan is the world’s fourth most expensive country. At the same time, 5.4 percent of the country’s population is currently living below the poverty line. Here, many questions arise: why is it that since 1947 the country has consistently been called ‘underdeveloped’ or ‘developing’? In 74 years, why are we still struggling? The country’s literacy rate is low, society is divided into hugely disparate classes and people have become indifferent to others.
We can only make Pakistan better if we work to improve all the various areas that need work. Education should be improved, class disparity should be curtailed and respect for people should not be based on class.
Inayatullah Chandio
Mehar
During the Covid-19 lockdowns, unemployment surged and many people lost their jobs. During the same time, inflation...
People of Hub are deprived of good roads. First, the city’s roads are mostly single-lane roads, leading to heavy...
Women are integral members of society. Over the years, they have endured a lot to fit in this masculine world. Of...
This is to draw the attention of the authorities towards the impending water crisis in the country. Among the...
This is to draw the attention of the authorities towards the unhygienic sanitary conditions of Rawalpindi. Polythene...
Most tragedies are a result of government negligence or the undisciplined behaviour of people. Countless people have...
Comments