Woman’s body fished out from Rawal Lake

ISLAMABAD: The dead body of a woman, who drowned into Rawal Lake, has been fished out by Pak Navy’s diver during a search and rescue operation at night.

The search operation was conducted soon after a call for assistance from Islamabad police and the Capital Development Authority (CDA). In a daunting task, Pak Navy’s diver Abdul Rehman managed to recover the body despite freezing cold water in the lake. The body was handed over to the family. “The prompt and quick response by the Pak Navy’s diver is a manifestation of organizational professionalism and dedication,” said the spokesman of PN, adding that Navy's diving teams stationed at Sailing club locality have performed various successful search and rescue operations in Northern areas and Mangla Dam.