Level-1 national coaching course kicks off in ICU

PESHAWAR: At least 42 male and female coaches from across the country are taking part in the level-one national coaching course, which started in the historic Islamia College University (ICU) Peshawar on Saturday.

The course would continue till January 18. The inauguration ceremony was held at the main building of the institution, with vice-chancellor of the university Dr Gul Majeed Khan as chief guest. Coaches from major cities of the country including Karachi, Lahore, Rawalpindi and others have reached Peshawar to take part in the course.

Manager high performance department Rahat Abbas, Mohsin Kama and Rahmat Gul will deliver lectures and hold practical sessions about cricket coaching during the course.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr Gul Majeed Khan said that Islamia College had earned a great name in both co-curricular and extra-curricular activities. The college has produced some great sportsmen who represented the country at international level in different games.

He lauded the directorate of sports of the university for its efforts to host the coaching course.

Speaking on the occasion, director sports of the university Ali Hoti said that they had been making every effort to develop sports in the region and shine the name of the country at international level.

He said the college had made valuable contributions in every game. In cricket, he said, the college had given good players to the national cricket team.