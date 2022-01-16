Minister offers condolence

Ag APP

LAHORE: Punjab Minister for Human Rights and Minorities Affairs Ejaz Alam on Saturday expressed a deep sense of sorrow and grief over the demise of Pir Syed Mir Tayyab Ali Shah Bukhari, brother of provincial minister Syed Samsam Ali Bukhari.

In his condolence message, the minister extended heartfelt sympathies and condolence with the bereaved family members. He prayed that may Allah Almighty rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage and strength to them to bear this loss with equanimity.