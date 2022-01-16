Wasa chalks out strategy to efficiently deal with monsoon season

LAHORE: Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) has started preparations to efficiently deal with the monsoon season in 2022.

In this regard, a meeting of Wasa chaired by Managing Director Syed Zahid Aziz was held here on Saturday. The meeting was attended by DMD Operations M Ghaffar and all the Directors.

MD Wasa while addressing the meeting that the agency has adopted a proactive approach and this was why it has started pre-preparation to efficiently deal with Monsoon 2022.

The meeting reviewed progress of new and old machinery besides ongoing development works of Wasa, desalting of drains, one line one street project, installations of nets for rainwater drainage. MD Wasa was informed that pre-monsoon comprehensive desalting of all drain and sewerage lines was being started. He directed the operations staff to monitor desalting operation on a daily basis.

Syed Zahid Aziz told the meeting that for the first time as a pilot project Wasa in Muslim Town, Wasa will lay pipeline at its own expense with water zoning and trenchless technology.

He said that before the monsoon 2022, three underground water tanks will be operational in the provincial metropolis. One pipeline will be operational in one street under One Line One Street project while the old pipeline must be disconnected.

He said so far 508 locations have been disconnected from the one-line-one-street ratio and by March 31, all unnecessary lines will be cut at 771 locations.

MD Wasa instructed to complete underground water tank on Kashmir Road by February 15. He further instructed to complete Sheranwala Gate underground water tank by March this year.

MD Wasa also instructed to clear all the sore points as well as other points where rainwater accumulated. He said nets will be installed at these points as installation of nets will reduce the use of suction machines and will lead to timely drainage of rain water.

Wasa Lahore will install iron bars for drainage of rain water at 64 places in the city, MD Wasa Syed Zahid Aziz said adding nets will be installed at 119 more places.

MD Wasa hailed the performance of his team during the last monsoon. In the years to come, Wasa Lahore will continue to do its best for public service.

Meanwhile, a meeting of Departmental Promotional Committee was also held under the chair of MD Wasa. The meeting promoted four Senior Accountants (BS-16) to Account Officers BS-17. Two private secretaries have been promoted as Assistant Director Admin while eight assistants BS-16 have been promoted to Superintendent BS-17 and three Supervisor Computer (BS-16) to Assistant Director (BS-17). MD Wasa Syed Zahid Aziz congratulated the promoted officers and staff.