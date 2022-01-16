Man wanted in over 100 cases of crime arrested

District Malir police on Saturday claimed to have arrested a notorious criminal for his involvement in more than 100 cases of crime.

Ilyas alias Sonu was arrested in an injured condition during an exchange of fire with the police in the Sukkan area.

According to SSP Irfan Bahadur, Sonu was the ringleader of a gang of robbers and wanted in several cases of robbery.

The suspect had allegedly shot and injured a businessman three months ago for putting up resisting during a robbery bid in Bhens Colony.

The gang also used to target and loot cattle market traders.

Several cases alleging heinous crimes had been registered against the suspect at the Sukkan and Quaidabad police stations. The motorcycle that he was riding at the time of his arrest was a stolen vehicle, SSP Bahadu said.

Weapons, which were recovered from his possession, had been sent for forensic examination while raids were being carried out to arrest other accomplices of the arrested suspect, the officer added.