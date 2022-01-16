KU awards 53 PhD, 75 MPhil, four MS degrees in various disciplines

The Advanced Studies & Research Board (ASRB) of the University of Karachi has awarded 53 PhD, 75 MPhil, one MD, two MS Surgery and one MS Course Work degrees in various disciplines.

KU Registrar Prof Dr Abdul Waheed said the ASRB in its recently held meeting under the chairmanship of KU acting vice chancellor Prof Dr Khalid Mahmood Iraqi awarded these degrees.

MPhil degrees were awarded to Asif Ali, Basit Ali and Sabeeka Batool in Botany, Anam Zehra and Ammara Khalid in Pharmaceutical Chemistry, Mir Alam, Zubair Ahmed, Syed Muhammad Ali, Hareem Fatima and Anum in Applied Economics, M Waqar Khan and Syed Kamran Naqvi in Space and Planetary Astrophysics, Nida Nadeem and Samra Rahmat in Applied Physics, Qismat Ullah in Usooluddin, Seher Iftikhar and Binesh Siddiqui in Chemistry, Shaikh Abdullah in Geography, Ghulam Mustafa and Muhammad Sajid in Islamic Learning, and Aoun Ali, Kanwal Akhlaque, Inam Ur Rehman and Tehmina Muzaffar in Clinical Psychology.

Muhammad Sikandar and Saima Qadri received MPhil degrees in Pharmaceutics, Syed Sufyan Ali and Asif Jahanzeb in Quran & Sunnah, Afsheen Illahi in Physiology, Saifullah Yaqoob, Riaz Ahmed and Sadaf Issa in Agriculture and Agribusiness Management, Husena Aamra, Raheela Khanam, Syeda Mehak Fatima Jaffery, Tehreem, Sher Jan, Muhammad Tariq, Sonia, Kiran Ali and Muzna in Chemistry, Sumaira Asif in Geology, Saqib Ahmed in History, Hira Ahmed and Saira Faraz Shah in Pharmacognosy, Yasir Ali in International Relations, Maha Sarwar in Business Administration, Misbah in Biochemistry, and Muhammad and Mustafa in Arabic.

Aneela, Maruym Firdous and Madeeha completed MPhil level research in Psychology, Dr Sana Soomro in Physiology, Sana Faiz in Food Science and Technology, Fauqia Yameen, Syed Muhammad Usman, Mahwish Mubeen and Bushra Adeer Zubari in Urdu, Danish Idris in Applied Chemistry and Chemical Technology, Dr Amatul Sughra in Anatomy, Dr Shazia Bhutto in Clinical Pathology, Safia Qazi, Muhammad Sajjad Ali and Muhammad Munir in Islamic Studies with Computer Technology, Iqra Mukhtar in Pharmacology, Atia Elahi in Mathematics, Muhammad Noman Hameed in Physics, Noman Tariq in Commerce, Areesha Ahmad in Microbiology, Muhammad Hassam in Molecular Medicine, and Shabeeb Hasan in Computer Science.

The PhD scholars include Saira Bano, Rabia Bibi, Ariba Hasan and Saedul Bibi of Marine Biology, Sobia Manzoor and Faiza Agha of Biochemistry, Syed Ghulam Ali Naqvi of Special Education, Muhammad Zohaib, Majid Rashid, Abdul Khaliq, Abdul Wahab, Abdul Malik and M Junaid Ali Khan of Islamic Learning, Nida Syed of Biochemistry, Sumbul and Asma Latif of Psychology, Bushra Iqbal, Waqar Hussain and Rasheed Ahmed of Quran & Sunnah, Fozia Humayun, Marium Rehman, Zainab Khanum and Majid Khan of Chemistry, Afsheen Aqeel of Microbiology, Hafiza Misbah Iqbal of Genetics, Sonya Arshad and Muhammad Nisar of Physiology, Amir ul Haq of Women’s Studies, and M Ahad Yar Khan of European Studies.

Rooma Badar and Nazish Dildar earned PhD degrees in Chemistry, Hafiza Tuseef Sayyar and Rukesh Maharjan in Pharmacology, Hamad Ali and Midhat Batool Zaidi in Molecular Medicine, Adeel Tahir in Physics, M Naveed Iqbal, Hameed Ullah Zulqarnain and Reena Starsis in Urdu, Tanzila Arshad in Applied Chemistry and Chemical Technology, Sonam Khatri and Hafiza Samreen Khan in Nematology, Samreen Bari and Amir Ahmed Farooqui in International Relations, Abdul Sattar in Zoology, Sadia Baqar in Mass Communication, Tehseen Quds in Pharmacognosy, Dr Ghulam Mustafa Khan in Physiology, Saeed Ahmed in Pharmaceutical Chemistry, and Nesheman Huma and Madiha Kanwal in Biotechnology.

An MD degree was awarded to Dr M Naeem Pasha in Anaesthesiology, MS degrees were awarded to Dr Naseer Ahmed and Dr Yousuf Shah, and an MS Course Work degree was awarded to Safia Bano.