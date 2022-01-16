Bank to distribute Takaful products

KARACHI: Dubai Islamic Bank and TPL Life Takaful signed an understanding to distribute takaful products through the bank’s distribution channels and customer touchpoints such as branches, call center, and digital channels, a statement said on Saturday.

Chief executive officers at both entities signed the memorandum of understanding (MoU) unveiling ‘BancaTakaful’ plans, aimed at expanding collaboration between them in the market.

Talking on the occasion, Dubai Islamic Bank’s Junaid Ahmed said the bank would offer Shariah compliant products and services to cater to its customers’ needs. He termed the agreement an important addition to their existing product suite.“We are investing in an ever-changing digital environment where we are focusing on enhancing customer experience in shape of ‘Banking on the Go’,” he added. Meanwhile, Ali Jameel, CEO at TPL, said the signing would further enable their consumers to access value propositions through the bank’s branches and digital channels.