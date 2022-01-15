Qazi Medical Complex: Employees lock BoG chairman office

NOWSHERA: The protest against the Qazi Hussain Ahmad Medical Complex Board of Governors (BoG) Chairman Dr Nurul Iman took another turn on Friday when the employees locked out his office and stormed the office of the finance director.

The sources said the finance director had to leave his office when employees resorted to ransacking there as they continued the protest against the BoG chairman whom they had accused of allegedly taking illegal actions by making appointments, awarding contracts at the complex against merit.

The protesters said the BoG had become dysfunctional after four of its members quit recently to voice opposition to the alleged dictatorial attitude, corruption and illegal actions of Dr Nurul Iman.

This is for the first time in the history of KP that a teaching hospital has virtually stopped working because of the protest by the employees.

Sensing the gravity of the situation, KP Special Secretary Health Dr Farooq Jameel rushed to the complex along with other officials of the Health Department. The secretary and other officials remained present at the complex for a long time. The sources said Dr Farooq Jameel met young doctors, nurses, paramedics and clerical staff to know more about the situation at the complex.

When approached by this correspondent, Special Health Secretary Dr Farooq Jameel said patients were facing problems due to the ongoing protest at the Qazi Hussain Ahmed Medical Complex and the issue warranted resolution on an urgent basis.

He said measures would be taken at the earliest to resolve the problems faced by the young doctors and paramedical staff.

The special health secretary said he had submitted the report about the BoG issue to the KP government and action would be taken as soon as directives were received.