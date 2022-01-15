PMS examination: KP govt annuls screening test by PSC

PESHAWAR: KP Minister for Labour, Parliamentary Affairs and Human Rights Shaukat Yousafzai has annulled the screening test by the Provincial Public Service Commission for Provincial Management Service (PMS) examination and directed authorities to submit a report promptly to the provincial cabinet and assembly.

The screening test was stopped in future and candidates who were excluded from the competitive examination through screening tests were ordered to take a written test.

The Provincial Public Service Commission was directed to immediately stop the recruitment process through screening tests. After the decision of the provincial cabinet, all the screening tests were declared null and void and the Public Service Commission was directed to submit its annual report in the KP Assembly.

These orders were given in a meeting on Friday chaired by Provincial Minister for Labour and Parliamentary Affairs Shaukat Yousafzai on PMS Exam Screening Test. Provincial Assembly members Khushdil Khan, Zubair Khan Alai, Nighat Orakzai attended the meeting.

Zubair Khan, Special Secretary Establishment, Special Secretary Regulation Ahmed Saeed Turk and Chief Legislation Officer Shagufta Naveed were also present.

Officials of the meeting briefed the minister about the inquiry report and discussed in detail the Rules 10B of the Public Service Commission. He termed the screening test for the competitive examination as illegal and directed

the commission to take written examinations from candidates who have been excluded from the screening test.

The members of assembly discussed in detail the proceedings of the Standing Committee of the assembly on this issue with the labour minister. Shaukat Yousafzai ordered immediate action against the recommendations of the screening test and directed to submit the report to the cabinet and the assembly. The minister ordered to stop recruitments through a screening test.

The labour minister directed the Public Service Commission officials to present their annual report in the assembly and directed them to abolish screening tests in future.