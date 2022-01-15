Man kills wife, 9th grade student in name of honour

MANSEHRA: A man on Friday allegedly killed his wife and a ninth-grade student in the name of honour and fled in the Gigal area of Lower Kohistan district, a senior cop said.

“The man suspected that his wife had illicit relations with the student and killed the latter first and then went home and shot dead his wife,” Zulfiqar Khan Jadoon, the district police officer, told reporters.

He said the woman had gone to Besham earlier this week and her husband, Taj Mohammad, suspected that she met the student and took such an extreme step in the name of honour. “The student was on his way to school when the accused fired at him, leaving him dead on the spot and fled,” DPO said.

The official said police were pursuing the case and would arrest the accused soon.

In another incident, also happening in Lower Kohistan, a policeman was shot dead over an old enmity.

The DPO said that Fazlur Rehman posted in the District Security Cell and the accused had an old enmity over a water dispute and the latter fired at him when he was returning home in the evening.

The victim’s family had nominated six accused in the first information report.

The police after raiding in a mountainous part of the district arrested two of them - Ahsanul Haq and Inamul Haq. They were shifted to a police station. “We would arrest the rest of the accused soon,” the DPO said.