Patwari, assistant arrested

MANSEHRA: The police on Friday arrested a patwari and his assistant on the charges of fraudulently transferring a piece of land in the name of a man after receiving Rs400,000 as bribe from him in the Narbir area.
“Our crackdown against the land grabbers is underway and we have arrested a patwari and his assistant who mutated a piece of land fraudulently,” Sajjad Khan, the district police officer, told reporters.
He said that Husnain Mujtaba had lodged a first information report with the police stating that his mother’s land was fraudulently transferred in the name of Mohammad Waseem.
“After an investigation the police came to know that patwari and his assistant fraudulently transferred the land and we arrested patwari Mohammad Ashaq and his assistant,” Khan said.
