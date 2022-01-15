Sherpao claims govt acting on IMF diktats

PESHAWAR: Qaumi Watan Party (QWP) head Aftab Ahmad Khan Sherpao on Friday said the government was acting on the diktats of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the passage of the mini-budget was a case in point.

According to a press release issued from Watan Kor, the headquarters of QWP, he criticized the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government for raising the electricity tariff.

“This government has no concern for the miseries of the people, whose problems have compounded over the last three and a half years,” he added.

Aftab Sherpao said the PTI government was a threat to national security as it had surrendered the sovereignty of the country to the IMF. He added the mini-budget would bring more miseries for the have-nots.

The QWP leader said the government had dishonoured the election pledges and lacked the ability to deliver. “The incompetence of the rulers is creating more problems for the people and resentment is growing among them,” he noted.

The people, he added, had become disenchanted with the rulers and wanted to get rid of this government.

He said though the government secured huge loans from the IMF and other international money-lenders, it failed to revive the economy.

He said the rising inflation had made life miserable for the people, who were no more in a position to cope with the burgeoning price-hike. “The purchasing power of the people has fallen sharply ever since the PTI came into power,” he remarked.

Aftab Sherpao said his party would soon launch a protest movement across the province against skyrocketing inflation.

He came down hard on the government for carrying out natural gas loadshedding in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. He said the province produced surplus gas, but it was unfortunate that the residents of KP were facing unprecedented gas outages.

“This government is totally incompetent. It lacks the ability to deliver on its pledges,” he added.