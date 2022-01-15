Indian atrocities

In a recent interview with an Indian wire service, the famous actor Naseeruddin Shah warned that a possible civil war was in the offing in India if concrete measures were not taken by the Indian government to check the violation of basic human rights of the country’s Muslim population. Indeed, India has a sizeable population of Muslims, many of whom have had families living there for centuries. Their legitimate rights need to be given. In the last 75 years, these people have proved their loyalty to India. Many fight in its army. Indian Muslims believe in the sacred message of love and humanity spread by the great saints of the subcontinent. Other communities like Hindus and Sikhs have equal respect for these saints. Why then do they continue to make minorities suffer?

The international community should rise to the occasion and urge the Indian rulers to check the violation of human rights of the more-than-200 million Muslims of the country.

Mahfooz un Nabi Khan

Karachi