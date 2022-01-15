SC seeks comprehensive report on KP hospitals

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court on Friday directed the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) to file a case on the occupation of land of Daramshala, a shelter for Hindu pilgrims in Karachi and produce evidence in the matter.

The court also sought a comprehensive report from Chief Secretary, Khyber Pukhtunkhwa (KP), over the condition of hospitals in the province. A three-member bench of the apex court, headed by Chief Justice Gulzar Ahmed, heard a suo moto case regarding the minority rights.

During the course of proceedings, Patron-in-Chief of Pakistan Hindu Council and MNA Ramesh Kumar brought into the notice of the court that a commercial plaza is being constructed at the land of Daramshala in Fazal Town, Karachi. Chairman of the Evacuee Trust Property Board, however, told the court that Daramshala is quite ancient while the land belongs to the Evacuee Trust Board and could be utilized for construction. At this, the Chief Justice asked the chairman as to whether the court should order demolition of all ancient buildings. "Why you failed to preserve the Daramshala established since 1932 in its actual position,” the CJP asked the chairman. "You cannot flee from your responsibilities,” the CJP told the chairman ETPB.

During the hearing, Ramesh Kumar, MNA, informed the court that no facilities were available for the minorities in the KP hospitals. The Chief Justice asked called chief secretary KP on rostrum and asked him as to whether he had visited the hospitals in the province.

The chief secretary told the court he has recently joined the office but submitted that he has visited one hospital wherein all the facilities are available. The CJP observed that facilities were available to the officials everywhere but none to ordinary citizens in the KP hospitals. Later, the court sought a comprehensive report of the facilities being provided to the people in KP hospitals and adjourned the hearing for one month.