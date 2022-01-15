Money laundering no laughing matter: Shahzad

LAHORE: Adviser to the Prime Minister on Interior Shahzad Akbar on Friday spoke about the ongoing controversy surrounding TikTok star Hareem Shah and said that "money laundering is not a subject that one can joke about." On January 10, 2022, the TikToker had uploaded a video on social media in which she could be seen flaunting stacks of British pounds.
Akbar, while addressing a press conference in Lahore, said that the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has taken notice of Shah's video and launched an inquiry into the matter. He said that the controversial video has also been shared with a British probe agency.
