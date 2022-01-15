Nine killed in India train accident

JALPAIGURI, WEST BENGAL: At least nine people were killed and more than 36 injured as a passenger train derailed from its track in the Indian state of West Bengal on Friday.
According to India's Asian News International (ANI) news agency, the Bikaner-Guwahati Express was on its way to Rajasthan from Assam when the accident occurred in Jalpaiguri. Soon after the accident was reported, local administration and rescue workers rushed to the spot of the accident and started shifting the injured to a nearby hospital where medical treatment was provided to them.
As per a statement issued by the spokesperson for the Indian railways, three bogeys of the train derailed from the track and, so far, nine causalities have been confirmed, while the death toll could rise further. Rescue officials had cleared the track after train bogeys were removed and train service was also restored as it was suspended due to the accident.
KOLKATA: Hundreds of thousands of Hindu worshippers have gathered on the banks of India’s Ganges river for a holy...
PESHAWAR: An earthquake struck different parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Friday night, Geo News reported. According to...
KABUL: The Taliban on Friday urged Washington to heed a call by the United Nations chief to unlock Afghan funds frozen...
LAHORE: Adviser to the Prime Minister on Interior Shahzad Akbar on Friday spoke about the ongoing controversy...
ISLAMABAD: Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain on Friday tweeted a couplet from Punjabi...
ISLAMABAD: While the government has moved halfway for meeting the two most critical conditions of the IMF for...
Comments