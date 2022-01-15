Soldier martyred in Bannu

RAWALPINDI: One soldier of the Pakistan Army was martyred while a terrorist was killed and two of his aides apprehended in two incidents in the Bannu and North Waziristan districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.
On the night of January 13, terrorists fired at a military post in Jani Khel, Bannu. Troops initiated a prompt response and effectively engaged the terrorists. During an intense exchange of fire, a soldier, Sarfaraz Ali, 26, a resident of Vehari, embraced Shahadat.
One terrorist was killed while two terrorists were apprehended during an intelligence-based operation (IBO) by the security forces in Miranshah on the reported presence of terrorists. Weapons and ammunition were recovered from the terrorists.
KOLKATA: Hundreds of thousands of Hindu worshippers have gathered on the banks of India’s Ganges river for a holy...
PESHAWAR: An earthquake struck different parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Friday night, Geo News reported. According to...
KABUL: The Taliban on Friday urged Washington to heed a call by the United Nations chief to unlock Afghan funds frozen...
LAHORE: Adviser to the Prime Minister on Interior Shahzad Akbar on Friday spoke about the ongoing controversy...
ISLAMABAD: Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain on Friday tweeted a couplet from Punjabi...
ISLAMABAD: While the government has moved halfway for meeting the two most critical conditions of the IMF for...
Comments