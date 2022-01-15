Soldier martyred in Bannu

RAWALPINDI: One soldier of the Pakistan Army was martyred while a terrorist was killed and two of his aides apprehended in two incidents in the Bannu and North Waziristan districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

On the night of January 13, terrorists fired at a military post in Jani Khel, Bannu. Troops initiated a prompt response and effectively engaged the terrorists. During an intense exchange of fire, a soldier, Sarfaraz Ali, 26, a resident of Vehari, embraced Shahadat.

One terrorist was killed while two terrorists were apprehended during an intelligence-based operation (IBO) by the security forces in Miranshah on the reported presence of terrorists. Weapons and ammunition were recovered from the terrorists.