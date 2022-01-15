No let-up in street crime as two more shot dead by muggers

There seems to be no let-up in the new wave of street crime in Karachi as two more people lost their lives and as many others were wounded for resisting mugging bids in the city on Friday.

Eight people have so far been killed and 30 others wounded in the city during the just first two weeks of the ongoing year. On Friday, a security guard was killed and a cashier wounded over offering resistance during an attempted mugging at a fuel station on the Super Highway. In another firing incident, a labourer was killed and another man wounded in the Ahsanabad area.

A gang of six armed robbers arrived on three motorcycles at a fuel pump located on the Super Highway just opposite to the Gulshan-e-Maymar turning within the limits of the Sacchal police station in order to rob a cashier present there.

As the robbers came, the cashier and a security guard offered resistance, prompting the criminals to open fire on them, which seriously injured the two men. The suspects managed to escape the scene.

The victims were shifted to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital where the security guard, 35-year-old Sultan Siddiq, succumbed to his injuries and the cashier 23-year-old Arbab Hayat, was admitted with critical injuries.

According to SHO Aurangzaib Khattak, the deceased guard hailed from Larkana and the injured man from Waziristan. A CCTV video of the incident was also obtained, which showed the armed robbers snatching money and opening fire on the two men over resistance.

Police said they had registered a case and investigations were under way. Separately, a man was killed and another wounded when unidentified suspects shot them while they were going somewhere on a motorcycle in the Ahsanabad area within the limits of the Site Superhighway police station.

The body and the injured man were shifted to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital. Police said the victims belonged to Waziristan and worked in Karachi as labourers. Witnesses said the incident took place over offering resistance during a mugging bid but police said that investigations were under way to ascertain why the men were shot. No case had been registered till this story was filed.