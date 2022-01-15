Schools refusing vaccination of students over 12 years to be sealed, warns commissioner

In view of the rising Covid-19 cases in the city, Karachi Commissioner Muhammad Iqbal Memon in a meeting on Friday ordered strict implementation of the standard operating procedures during the pandemic.

He also advised the citizens to get themselves inoculated against Covid-19 as soon as possible. The commissioner ordered that entry in wedding halls without masks would be banned and to implement it, teams of police and the Rangers accompanied by the assistant commissioner would inspect wedding halls.

It was also decided that schools violating the SOPs would be sealed. Memon notice of violations of Covid-19 SOPs at wedding halls. He directed the wedding hall owners to make sure that the SOPs were not violated in the wedding halls.

He directed all the deputy commissioners to focus on wedding halls and make sure that the SOPs were truly implemented. It was also decided that not more than 1,000 people would be allowed inside a wedding hall.

The meeting decided that all the deputy commissioners would constitute teams under the assistant commissioners who along with police and the paramilitary force would inspect wedding halls in their jurisdictional areas.

All the deputy commissioners briefed the commissioner regarding vaccination targets in their respective districts. Memon asked them to speed up the vaccination process. The commissioner said that it must be made sure that the children above the age of 12 were vaccinated and for this purpose, schools must also be taken on board. He said action would be taken against those schools that refuse to get their students vaccinated.