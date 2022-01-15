India defence chief’s pilot ‘disoriented by weather’: inquiry

NEW DELHI: A pilot disoriented by a sudden change in weather conditions crashed the helicopter carrying India’s defence chief General Bipin Rawat last month, killing all 14 people on board, an official inquiry found on Friday. The 63-year-old Rawat was travelling with his wife and other senior officers in the Russian-made Mi-17 chopper, which crashed near its destination in southern Tamil Nadu state. "The court of inquiry has ruled out mechanical failure, sabotage or negligence as a cause of the accident," India’s defence ministry said in a statement.