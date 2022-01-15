Closure of another mosque in France condemned

LAHORE:Tanzim Islami (TI) ameer Shujauddin Sheikh condemned the closing down of another mosque by the French govt in Cannes, France, terming it the worst form of state Islamophobic terrorism. Addressing a gathering on Friday, he said the closure of another mosque in France had once again proved that the Western world had become morally bankrupt and cannot allow Muslim minority to worship and practice its religion. The fact is that the so-called champions of democratic values, religious freedom and equality in the West, had been committing willful blasphemy under govt patronage and restricting Muslims from living according to Islamic teachings.