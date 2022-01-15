Inception of Two-Nation Theory highlighted

LAHORE:Punjab University Centre for South Asian Studies (CSAS) organised a seminar on “India-Pakistan Relations”.

According to a press release, former Legal Adviser to Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ross Masud, was the keynote speaker while CSAS Director Prof Dr Umbreen Javaid, faculty members and MPhil/PhD scholars were present. The guest speaker started his lecture with the onset of the Muslim rule in South Asia and its consolidation through a structured framework, provided with an impetus by enormous Muslim rulers. It introduced cultural assimilation in the region, he added. Masud also highlighted on the inception of Two-Nation Theory which subsequently led to Pakistan Movement. He said that India erected enormous problems to destabilise Pakistan. He said that Kashmir and water were the key issues that rendered the bilateral issues hostile. The speaker said that meaningful dialogue and effective diplomacy were the way forward to mitigate growing hostility between the two nuclear armed states.

UVAS: The University of Veterinary and Animal Science (UVAS) Lahore Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Nasim Ahmad inaugurated Munir Iqbal Microbiology Club at UVAS Institute of Microbiology (IOM). UVAS IOM Director Prof Dr Tahir Yaqub, Prof Dr Kamran Ashraf, students and faculty members were present on the occasion. The club was named after head of Avian Influenza Research Group, UK, Dr Munir Iqbal for his contributions to the field of virology, globally and locally. Prof Nasim Ahmad appreciated Prof Dr Tahir Yaqub and his team for the initiation of such healthy activities in UVAS, adding value to the professional development of next generation of scientists.

Entrance test postponed: Punjab University (PU) has postponed the entrance test which was scheduled to be held on January 17, 2022 for admissions in MPhil Communication Studies (Professional Track) and PhD at School of Communication Studies. The new date will be announced later.