Three killed in road accident

SUKKUR: Three people, including brother, sister and a child, were killed and two others were injured in a road accident in Bakhar on Thursday. Reports said that a family, belonging to Faiz Gunj city of Khairpur, was on its way back after attending a marriage ceremony in Punjab, when their vehicle was hit by a dumper in the limits of Bakhar, Punjab, killing Aijaz Ali Rehmani, his sister Saima and a child Mudasir on the spot, and injuring two others. Police shifted the dead and injured to the Bakhar hospital and informed the relatives of the victims about the incident.