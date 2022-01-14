African nations face Beijing Olympics skeleton shutout, coaches say

LAHORE: The Pakistan Hockey Federation has issued letters to the head coaches and managers of the senior and the...
SYDNEY: In-form world number seven Anett Kontaveit cruised into the Sydney Classic semi-finals Thursday after top-10...
KARACHI: Pakistan Squash Federation has officially advertised its requirement for a foreign coach for its National...
LAHORE: The trials of baseball, kabaddi, archery, kick-boxing and badminton for 73rd Punjab Games were held in...
BISHA, Saudi Arabia: Qatari driver Nasser al-Attiyah and British rider Sam Sunderland are just one safely-navigated...
LONDON: Cristiano Ronaldo says finishing outside the top three in the Premier League would be unacceptable for...
