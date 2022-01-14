Timely completion of industrial estates uplift work ordered

LAHORE: Provincial Minister for Industries and Commerce Mian Aslam Iqbal said that the economic difficulties are being reduced by promoting industries and Special Economic Zones are the engine of economic growth.

He instructed to CEOs of PIEDMC, FIEDMC and MD PSIC on Thursday that development work in industrial estates should be completed on time and the target of 100 percent colonisation of industrial estates will be achieved in any case. He said that in the past property business has been conducted in the name of industrialisation.

Provincial Minister said now every plot in industrial estates will have an industrial unit and all possible facilities should be provided to those who set up industrial units in industrial estates. No hindrance to investment and industrialisation will be tolerated, he added.

He said, the creation of 10 Special Economic Zones in Punjab will change the economy of the province. He said that prompt provision of world class infrastructure in industrial zones should be ensured and the process of colonisation in small industrial estates should be further intensified, he concluded.

Expats’ issues

discussed: A joint meeting of District Overseas Pakistanis Committee (DOPC), police and allied departments was held in the conference room of Capital City Police Headquarters here on Thursday to discuss the issues of overseas Pakistanis.

District Overseas Pakistanis Committee Chairman Jahangir Hussain chaired the meeting whereas in-charge Complains Cell Capital City Police Headquarters DSP, General Assistant Revenue-I, member DOPC and other officers were present. The meeting discussed the cases of possession of land and properties, revenue, fraud and other matters of overseas Pakistanis and issued directions to the quarters concerned for speedy action on the complaints of the expats. Expat citizens expressed their gratitude over timely action on their complaints by the District Overseas Pakistanis Committee. DOPC Chairman Jahangir Bara lauded the efforts of police to retrieve the possessions of land and properties of the citizens including overseas Pakistanis from influential land mafia.

PBIT head assures of resolving traders' issues: A four-member delegation of Rahimyar Khan Chamber of Commerce and Industry called on Chairman Punjab Board of Investment and Trade (PBIT) Fazeel Asif Jah to discuss issues faced by the business community and promotion of trade and business in the district. The Chairman PBIT assured them that govt is taking keen interest in solving their problems. He added that Rahimyar Khan was a leading sugar and flour producing district and is suitable for enhancement of industrialisation and trade in South Punjab. Chairman PBIT offered the delegates from Rahimyar Khan to gather business community to form an SEZ in Rahimyar Khan/South Punjab which PBIT shall facilitate and expedite.

Speaking on the occasion former President RYK Chamber of Commerce and Industry Ch Abdul Rauf Mukhtar said that there are 200 ginning factories, 100 flour mills and six sugar mills in the district. Despite being the “Gateway to Punjab” Rahim Yar Khan is facing shortage of skilled labour force. Local business community is also suffering from gas and electricity shortage problems, he added.

President Rahim Yar Khan Chamber of Commerce and Industry Ch Javed Irshad urged for ensuring technical education for local youth, provision of basic facilities in economic zone and establishment of vocational training institutes to exploit the true potential of the district. It was decided by Chairman PBIT to conduct a Public-Private dialogue on seeds industry and include chambers of Punjab including relevant members from RYK Chamber.